LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) Receives €136.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €136.88 ($161.04).

LEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of FRA:LEG traded up €0.25 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €120.45 ($141.71). 84,943 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €117.07. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

