Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “
NASDAQ LAUR opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $15.51.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Laureate Education by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 37,135 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,475,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Laureate Education
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
