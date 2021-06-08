Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $15.51.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Laureate Education will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Laureate Education by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 37,135 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,475,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

