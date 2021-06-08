Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $580 million-620 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair started coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Shares of SWIM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.98. 5,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,910. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski acquired 15,000 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Mark Borseth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,244,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000 in the last ninety days.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

