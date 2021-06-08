Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $215,000 Position in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of ProQR Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 194,300 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRQR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

