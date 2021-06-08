Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $208,000 Position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth $381,000. Institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCA opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

