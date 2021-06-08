Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 14,315 Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSACU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,934,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000.

Get Yellowstone Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Yellowstone Acquisition stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.34. Yellowstone Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $11.22.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YSACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Yellowstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellowstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.