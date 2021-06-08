Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,448,000.

TBSAU opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

