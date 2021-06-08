Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 1,035 Shares of Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Bull Horn were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHSEU. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bull Horn during the 4th quarter worth about $12,137,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Bull Horn in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,828,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bull Horn in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,155,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Bull Horn in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,263,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Bull Horn in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,707,000.

OTCMKTS:BHSEU opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Bull Horn Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42.

In other Bull Horn news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $492,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Bull Horn Profile

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

