Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.38

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 11220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

LADR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 129.93 and a quick ratio of 129.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

In related news, CEO Brian Harris sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $50,591.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,299,485.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $296,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 629,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,593.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,769 shares of company stock worth $688,927 over the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,120,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,132,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,085 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,295,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,554,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,342,000 after purchasing an additional 789,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

