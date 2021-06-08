LABS Group (LABS) Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. LABS Group has a total market cap of $9.40 million and approximately $880,658.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LABS Group has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00064722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00244218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.18 or 0.00223948 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.18 or 0.01230744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,468.59 or 0.99694068 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.