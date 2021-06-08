LABS Group (LABS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $705,139.00

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. LABS Group has a total market cap of $9.76 million and $705,139.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00065403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.82 or 0.00272983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00244777 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.02 or 0.01147095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003338 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,967.17 or 0.99901131 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

