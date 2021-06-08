Kusama Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $530.18 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for approximately $410.29 or 0.01241607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $3.48 billion and $530.18 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kusama has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00066018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.73 or 0.00265483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.25 or 0.00233763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003209 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,118.43 or 1.00222783 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.37 or 0.01072378 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

