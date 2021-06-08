Kowal Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kowal Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 624.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after acquiring an additional 780,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after buying an additional 307,960 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.63. 17,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,186. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $149.38. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

