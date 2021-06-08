Kowal Investment Group LLC Buys 9,160 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2021

Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the period. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for about 8.6% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $21,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 970,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,785,000 after acquiring an additional 272,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 945.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after acquiring an additional 514,689 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 441,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after purchasing an additional 191,980 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 219,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,101,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FPXI traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $67.55. 169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,699. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.71. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31.

