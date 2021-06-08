Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.77.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KOS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of KOS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 199,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,362,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 3.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.69.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.57 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 672,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 89,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,036,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,747 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 430.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 467,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 93,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

