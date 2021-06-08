Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Down to $12.18

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.18, but opened at $11.84. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 113 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEP shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.85.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 2.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 117,783 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 962,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 141,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

