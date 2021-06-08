KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $21.50 target price (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 420.22 and a quick ratio of 420.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.73. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,467,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,553,000 after purchasing an additional 382,002 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,900,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 314,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 50,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 433,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

