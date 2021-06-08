King DAG Reaches Market Cap of $24.72 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $24.72 million and approximately $66,866.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, King DAG has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

