Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 45,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

KMB opened at $131.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.66.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

