KeyCorp Raises nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $37.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its target price increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.52. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3,213,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2,426.6% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,200,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,630 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $4,726,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $11,521,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in nVent Electric by 488.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 53,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 44,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.