Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $287,000 Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,972,000 after buying an additional 76,748 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,167,000 after purchasing an additional 259,955 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,438,000 after purchasing an additional 46,945 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after purchasing an additional 29,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 239,329 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.57.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $206.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,091.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,571. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

