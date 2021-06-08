Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 23,785 Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.11% of Stable Road Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRAC opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.55. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $29.18.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

