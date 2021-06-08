Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $311,000.

Shares of FBCV opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17.

