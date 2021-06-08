Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV)

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2021

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $311,000.

Shares of FBCV opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.