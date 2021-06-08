Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $331,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,794 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Fortinet by 375.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.52.

FTNT stock opened at $223.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $223.81. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,230 shares of company stock worth $11,691,331. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

