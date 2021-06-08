Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys New Shares in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,527 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 20.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 21,277 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 56,498 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 4.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after acquiring an additional 20,759 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,670,000 after acquiring an additional 420,036 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

In other news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $355,366.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

