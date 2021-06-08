Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 59,995 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,995 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PNOV opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.96.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.