Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 159.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Gartner by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

IT stock opened at $231.10 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.36 and a 1 year high of $239.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $357,488.58. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,958.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $8,200,237.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,270 shares in the company, valued at $305,968,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,850 shares of company stock valued at $13,887,776 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

