Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $678,000 Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $102.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.86. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $79.71 and a 1 year high of $105.13.

