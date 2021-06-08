Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRGP opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 3.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $237,927.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 630,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,370.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,611. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRGP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

