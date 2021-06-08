Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 88.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.

Shares of EWY opened at $93.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.66. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $54.08 and a 1 year high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

