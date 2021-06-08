Kering SA (EPA:KER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kering SA (EPA:KER) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €699.82 ($823.32).

KER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €820.00 ($964.71) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €695.00 ($817.65) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €618.00 ($727.06) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Kering stock opened at €733.00 ($862.35) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €671.86. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

