Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will post $3.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.45 billion and the lowest is $3.32 billion. Kellogg posted sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $13.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $5,157,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,047,348. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in K. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.13. 70,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

