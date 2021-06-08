Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.15.

Shares of KALA opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.43. The company has a market cap of $397.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.44. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $14.23.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 1,318.03%. On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 593,270 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,142,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 370,570 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 601,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $654,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

