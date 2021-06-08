Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC restated their underperform rating on shares of Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$2.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Just Energy Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from C$3.00 to C$1.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of JE opened at C$4.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$236.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.49. Just Energy Group has a twelve month low of C$4.31 and a twelve month high of C$39.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

