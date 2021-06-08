Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on JBAXY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Julius Bär Gruppe currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of JBAXY stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.00. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $13.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4639 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

