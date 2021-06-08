JRM Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,071 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $88,158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,571,000 after buying an additional 1,786,850 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,162.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,676,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,132,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,917 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.24. 7,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,868. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.85. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $38.26.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

