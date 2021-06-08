JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) Shares Bought by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) by 152.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 534,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 25,566 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 173,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 80,384 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF stock opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.93. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.76.

