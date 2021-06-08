JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,512 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 57.5% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 294.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 823,200.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period.

AMJ stock opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.03. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $20.01.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 660 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.12 per share, for a total transaction of $101,059.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,968.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 56,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,482,390.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,472.

