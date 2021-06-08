JOST Werke (ETR:JST) PT Set at €60.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JST has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on JOST Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €61.00 ($71.76).

Shares of JOST Werke stock opened at €56.30 ($66.24) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $838.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.75. JOST Werke has a 52-week low of €27.15 ($31.94) and a 52-week high of €57.80 ($68.00). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €53.96.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

