Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) PT Raised to GBX 3,800

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,805 ($36.65).

JMAT traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,194 ($41.73). 508,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,613. The company has a market cap of £6.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of GBX 1,978 ($25.84) and a one year high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,171.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.48%.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,173 ($41.46) per share, with a total value of £380.76 ($497.47). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 36 shares of company stock valued at $112,512.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

