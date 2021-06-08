Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Given a $193.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $164.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.97. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

