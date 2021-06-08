Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $596,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 39.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 79,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,489,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,235,000 after acquiring an additional 206,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 29.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.28.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

