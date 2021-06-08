Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 43.79%.

JFIN traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.16. Jiayin Group has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40.

JFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Jiayin Group from $5.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

