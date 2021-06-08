Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 43.79%.

Shares of Jiayin Group stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $335.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.16. Jiayin Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

JFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Jiayin Group from $5.75 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

