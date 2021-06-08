JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS JFEEF opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 0.93. JFE has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66.

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

