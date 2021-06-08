Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) traded down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.29. 9,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 18,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JRSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a market cap of $71.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 120.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

