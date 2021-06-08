Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alcoa as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $7,833,797.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,583,714.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,370 shares of company stock worth $10,214,547.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -92.05 and a beta of 2.65.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

