Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,066,000 after purchasing an additional 607,802 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,333,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,114,000 after purchasing an additional 540,467 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $95,534,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 12.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 940,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,099,000 after purchasing an additional 106,089 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.17.

MTZ stock opened at $119.51 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $121.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.32.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $152,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,704,344 in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

