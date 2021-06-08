Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,475 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $96,434,304.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $11,637,084.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 267,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,304,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 360,902 shares of company stock valued at $48,291,150. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $124.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.75 and a 12-month high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.