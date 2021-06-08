Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Nordex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Nordex alerts:

Shares of NRDXF opened at $21.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97. Nordex has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.